Consol Energy (CEIX) versus Ramaco Resources (METC) Critical Comparison

Consol Energy (NYSE: CEIX) and Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Consol Energy and Ramaco Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consol Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ramaco Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00

Consol Energy currently has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.66%. Ramaco Resources has a consensus price target of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 70.94%. Given Ramaco Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ramaco Resources is more favorable than Consol Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Consol Energy and Ramaco Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consol Energy N/A N/A N/A Ramaco Resources -25.26% -12.97% -10.45%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.6% of Consol Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Ramaco Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Consol Energy and Ramaco Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consol Energy $1.41 billion 0.58 $67.62 million $4.50 6.52 Ramaco Resources $61.04 million 4.35 -$15.41 million ($0.41) -16.17

Consol Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Ramaco Resources. Ramaco Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Consol Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Consol Energy beats Ramaco Resources on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Consol Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc., formerly CONSOL Mining Corporation, is engaged in the natural gas exploration and production business. The Company is a producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It holds interest in the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PMC) and related coal assets, terminal operations at the Port of Baltimore. The Company also holds interest in the undeveloped coal reserves located in the Northern Appalachian, Central Appalachian and Illinois basins. The Pennsylvania Mining complex, located in Greene and Washington counties. PMC includes Bailey Mine, Enlow Fork Mine, Harvey Mine, Centralized Coal Processing facility and Train Loadout facility.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc. is a development-stage company. The Company is a developer of metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. The Company’s project portfolio includes Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine and Knox Creek. As of December 29, 2016, the Elk Creek property in southern West Virginia consisted of approximately 17,128 acres of controlled mineral. The Berwind coal property sits on the border of West Virginia and Virginia. As of December 29, 2016, the Berwind coal property consisted of approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral. As of December 29, 2016, the Knox Creek property consisted of approximately 43,281 acres of controlled mineral. The RAM Mine property is located in southwestern Pennsylvania. As of December 29, 2016, the RAM Mine property consisted of approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral.

