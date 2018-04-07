Critical Analysis: Westlake Chemical (WLK) and Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE: RYAM) and Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rayonier Advanced Materials and Westlake Chemical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rayonier Advanced Materials $961.00 million 1.15 $324.96 million $0.97 21.99 Westlake Chemical $8.04 billion 1.73 $1.30 billion $5.47 19.60

Westlake Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than Rayonier Advanced Materials. Westlake Chemical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rayonier Advanced Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.2% of Rayonier Advanced Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of Westlake Chemical shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Rayonier Advanced Materials shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 71.7% of Westlake Chemical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Rayonier Advanced Materials and Westlake Chemical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rayonier Advanced Materials 0 1 4 0 2.80 Westlake Chemical 1 5 9 0 2.53

Rayonier Advanced Materials currently has a consensus price target of $20.20, suggesting a potential downside of 5.30%. Westlake Chemical has a consensus price target of $113.69, suggesting a potential upside of 6.07%. Given Westlake Chemical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Westlake Chemical is more favorable than Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Dividends

Rayonier Advanced Materials pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Westlake Chemical pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Rayonier Advanced Materials pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Westlake Chemical pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Westlake Chemical has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Rayonier Advanced Materials has a beta of 3.52, indicating that its stock price is 252% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westlake Chemical has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rayonier Advanced Materials and Westlake Chemical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rayonier Advanced Materials 33.92% 16.99% 3.33% Westlake Chemical 16.22% 16.48% 6.66%

Summary

Westlake Chemical beats Rayonier Advanced Materials on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is engaged in the production of cellulose specialties. The Company’s product lines include cellulose specialties and commodity products. Its products are used in manufacturing processes. The Company’s products are sold throughout the world to companies for use in various industrial applications, and to produce a range of products, including cigarette filters, foods, pharmaceuticals, textiles and electronics. The Company focuses on producing various forms of cellulose specialties products, such as cellulose acetate and cellulose ethers. The Company’s production facilities are located in Jesup, Georgia and Fernandina Beach, Florida. The Jesup plant can produce cellulose specialties or commodity products using both hardwood and softwood in a pre-hydrolyzed kraft or high potential of hydrogen (pH) cooking process. The Fernandina Beach plant can produce cellulose specialties or commodity products using softwood in a sulfite or low pH cooking process.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products. This segment also manufactures and sells building products fabricated from PVC, including pipe, fittings, profiles, trims, moldings, fence and decking products, window and door components, and film and sheet products. Westlake Chemical Corporation offers its products to a range of customers, including chemical processors, plastics fabricators, small construction contractors, municipalities, and supply warehouses in various consumer and industrial markets, such as flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, water treatment, refrigerants, residential and commercial construction, as well as other durable and non-durable goods. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Westlake Chemical Corporation is a subsidiary of TTWF LP.

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.