Repsol (REPYY) & Cenovus Energy (CVE) Head-To-Head Contrast

Cenovus Energy (NYSE: CVE) and Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Cenovus Energy has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repsol has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.4% of Cenovus Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Repsol shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Repsol shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cenovus Energy and Repsol’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenovus Energy $13.14 billion 0.88 $2.60 billion ($0.02) -468.00 Repsol $38.24 billion 0.74 $1.59 billion $1.42 12.99

Cenovus Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Repsol. Cenovus Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repsol, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cenovus Energy and Repsol, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenovus Energy 2 5 7 0 2.36 Repsol 0 4 3 0 2.43

Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus target price of $14.08, indicating a potential upside of 50.46%. Repsol has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.04%. Given Cenovus Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cenovus Energy is more favorable than Repsol.

Profitability

This table compares Cenovus Energy and Repsol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenovus Energy 18.92% 0.53% 0.25% Repsol 5.48% 7.76% 3.82%

Dividends

Cenovus Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Repsol pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Cenovus Energy pays out -800.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Repsol pays out 52.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Repsol beats Cenovus Energy on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc is a Canada-based integrated oil company. It operates in the business of developing, producing and marketing crude oil, Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) and natural gas in Canada. The Company also conducts marketing activities and owns refining interests in the United States (U.S.). Its segments include: Oil Sands, which includes the development and production of bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta; Conventional, which includes the development and production of conventional crude oil, NGLs and natural gas in Alberta and Saskatchewan, including the heavy oil assets at Pelican Lake, the carbon dioxide (CO2) enhanced oil recovery (EOR) project at Weyburn and emerging tight oil opportunities; Refining and Marketing, which includes transporting and selling crude oil and natural gas and joint ownership of refineries in the U.S., as well as Corporate and Eliminations.

About Repsol

Repsol, S.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; commercialization of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; and the commercialization, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG). The company also distributes and markets asphalt products; installs, operates, and manages gas stations; provides maritime services; commercializes platform for customer management and marketing plans; constructs and operates oil refineries; refines and markets hydrocarbons; provides human resource services; distributes and supplies electricity; leases logistics assets; and develops new energy source projects, as well as produces and markets lubricants and biofuels. Further, it is involved in fuel marketing, research activities, regasification of LNG, marketing of chemical products, trading and transport, insurance and reinsurance, and financing activities. The company was formerly known as Repsol YPF, S.A. and changed its name to Repsol, S.A. in May 2012. Repsol, S.A. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.