Comparing Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) & SendGrid (SEND)

SendGrid (NYSE: SEND) and Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares SendGrid and Comtech Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SendGrid N/A N/A N/A Comtech Telecommunications 4.87% 2.20% 1.26%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SendGrid and Comtech Telecommunications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SendGrid $111.89 million 9.56 -$6.25 million ($0.19) -131.89 Comtech Telecommunications $550.37 million 1.28 $15.82 million $0.34 87.38

Comtech Telecommunications has higher revenue and earnings than SendGrid. SendGrid is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Comtech Telecommunications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Comtech Telecommunications pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. SendGrid does not pay a dividend. Comtech Telecommunications pays out 117.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SendGrid and Comtech Telecommunications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SendGrid 0 1 5 0 2.83 Comtech Telecommunications 0 3 2 0 2.40

SendGrid presently has a consensus price target of $28.25, indicating a potential upside of 12.73%. Comtech Telecommunications has a consensus price target of $22.88, indicating a potential downside of 23.01%. Given SendGrid’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SendGrid is more favorable than Comtech Telecommunications.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.2% of SendGrid shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Comtech Telecommunications shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Comtech Telecommunications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Comtech Telecommunications beats SendGrid on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SendGrid

SendGrid, Inc. operates as a digital communication platform in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based platform provides various tools to the businesses, including developers and marketers to reach their customers using an email. The company offers services, such as email application programming interface (API), which allow developers to use its API in their preferred development framework and to use its platform to add email functionality to their applications; marketing campaigns that allow marketers to upload and manage customer contact lists, create and test email templates, and execute and analyze email campaigns to engage customers; and expert services to help businesses optimize their email delivery. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment provides ground-based equipment, such as single channel per carrier modems and solid state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data, as well as offers traveling wave tube amplifiers comprising high power narrow-band amplifiers that are used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations; and safety and security technology solutions that enable 911 c. This segment also offers enterprise application technologies, including location-based technology, such as Trusted Location, a software-based scoring system that allows providers to determine mobile location and identify fraudulent behavior and other security risks; Look4, an application that enables customers to build their own applications; Indoor Location, a solution that enables the determination of a cell phone user's geospatial position; text messaging platforms that are used by wireless carriers to provide short-messaging services and to communicate with 911 public safety answering points; and VirtuMedix, a digital health platform that enables virtual healthcare. The company's Government Solutions segment provides command and control technologies, including tactical communications, managed networks, logistics, and end-to-end integration; cyber security training and computer network operations; and satellite-based mobile communications and tracking systems. This segment also offers over-the-horizon microwave systems, such as equipment and systems that transmit digitized voice, video, and data; and solid state high power broadband amplifiers designed for radar, electronic warfare, jamming, medical, and aviation applications. The company serves commercial and government customers worldwide. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

