Head-To-Head Analysis: TPI Composites (TPIC) & The Competition

TPI Composites (NASDAQ: TPIC) is one of 14 public companies in the “Engines & turbines” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare TPI Composites to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.7% of TPI Composites shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of shares of all “Engines & turbines” companies are owned by institutional investors. 73.7% of TPI Composites shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of shares of all “Engines & turbines” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

TPI Composites has a beta of -0.94, indicating that its stock price is 194% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TPI Composites’ competitors have a beta of 0.84, indicating that their average stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TPI Composites and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPI Composites 4.70% 31.56% 8.14% TPI Composites Competitors 2.45% 9.66% 3.07%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TPI Composites and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TPI Composites $930.28 million $43.69 million 18.00 TPI Composites Competitors $8.82 billion $424.20 million 12.37

TPI Composites’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than TPI Composites. TPI Composites is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for TPI Composites and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPI Composites 0 0 7 0 3.00 TPI Composites Competitors 70 357 521 18 2.50

TPI Composites presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.44%. As a group, “Engines & turbines” companies have a potential upside of 15.10%. Given TPI Composites’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe TPI Composites is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

TPI Composites beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc. manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as LCSI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to TPI Composites, Inc. in 2008. TPI Composites, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

