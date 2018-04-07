Contrasting Tri-Tech (TRITF) & Engility (EGL)

Tri-Tech (OTCMKTS: TRITF) and Engility (NYSE:EGL) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Tri-Tech and Engility, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tri-Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Engility 1 4 4 0 2.33

Engility has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.04%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tri-Tech and Engility’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tri-Tech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Engility $1.93 billion 0.45 -$35.19 million $2.33 10.20

Tri-Tech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Engility.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.1% of Engility shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of Tri-Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Engility shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tri-Tech and Engility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tri-Tech N/A N/A N/A Engility -1.82% 12.16% 4.10%

Volatility and Risk

Tri-Tech has a beta of 63.45, meaning that its share price is 6,245% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Engility has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Engility beats Tri-Tech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tri-Tech

Tri-Tech Holding Inc. is a provider of integrated solutions, products and technologies to water resource management and environmental protection industries. It operates in three segments: Water, Wastewater Treatment and Municipal Infrastructure, Water Resource Management System and Engineering Services, and Industrial Pollution Control and Safety. Through its subsidiaries, VIE affiliates and joint venture partnership, the Company provides third-party products, integrated system and other services for the purposes of water resource monitoring, development, utilization and protection. The Company designs water works and customized facilities for reclaiming and reusing water, sewage treatment and solid waste disposal for China’s municipalities. The Company designs systems that track natural waterway levels for drought control, monitor groundwater quality and manage water resources. On June 9, 2011, the Company acquired J&Y International Inc.

About Engility

Engility Holdings, Inc. (Engility) is a provider of systems engineering services, training, program management, and operational support for the United States Government worldwide. The Company’s business is focused on providing a range of engineering, technical, analytical, advisory, training, logistics and support services. The Company operates in two segments: Professional Support Services and Mission Support Services. The Professional Support Services segment provides Systems Engineering and Technical Assistance (SETA) services, program management support and software engineering lifecycle sustainment and support services. Through its Mission Support Services segment, it provides capabilities, such as defense related training, education and support services, law enforcement training, national security infrastructure and institutional development. In January 2014, Engility Holdings Inc completed the acquisition of Dynamics Research Corp.

