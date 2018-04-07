Analyzing White Mountains Insurance Group (WTM) and Aspen Insurance (NYSE:AHL)

Aspen Insurance (NYSE: AHL) and White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Aspen Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. White Mountains Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Aspen Insurance pays out -14.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. White Mountains Insurance Group pays out -11.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Aspen Insurance has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Aspen Insurance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Aspen Insurance has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, White Mountains Insurance Group has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aspen Insurance and White Mountains Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Insurance 0 2 1 0 2.33 White Mountains Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aspen Insurance presently has a consensus price target of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.58%. Given Aspen Insurance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aspen Insurance is more favorable than White Mountains Insurance Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.1% of Aspen Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of White Mountains Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Aspen Insurance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of White Mountains Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aspen Insurance and White Mountains Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Insurance $2.52 billion 1.04 -$267.70 million ($6.59) -6.69 White Mountains Insurance Group $373.80 million 8.11 $627.20 million ($8.62) -94.08

White Mountains Insurance Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aspen Insurance. White Mountains Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aspen Insurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aspen Insurance and White Mountains Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Insurance -10.80% -11.61% -3.05% White Mountains Insurance Group 94.29% 0.71% 0.49%

About Aspen Insurance

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance on a global basis. It manages its business as two business segments: Aspen Insurance and Aspen Reinsurance (Aspen Re). The reinsurance segment consists of property catastrophe reinsurance (including the business written through Aspen Capital Markets), other property reinsurance (risk excess, pro rata and facultative), casualty reinsurance (U.S. treaty, international treaty and global facultative) and specialty reinsurance (credit and surety, agriculture insurance and reinsurance, marine, aviation, terrorism, engineering and other specialty lines). The insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance; marine, aviation and energy insurance, and financial and professional lines insurance. Aspen Re participates in alternative reinsurance market through Aspen Capital Markets, which is part of property catastrophe reinsurance line of business.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, MediaAlpha, and Other segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, core governmental functions, and existing transportation facilities. The MediaAlpha segment develops transparent platforms for the buying and selling of insurance and other vertical-specific performance media, such as clicks, calls, and leads; This segment's exchange technology, machine learning, and analytical tools facilitates transparent and real-time transactions between advertisers and publishers. The Other segment provides investment management services; online price comparisons of auto insurance and non-insurance products; management services; and reinsures death and living benefit guarantees associated with variable annuities issued in Japan. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

