ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) Announces $0.04 Dividend

ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share on Thursday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON CTEC opened at GBX 203.70 ($2.86) on Friday. ConvaTec Group has a 1-year low of GBX 181.40 ($2.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 349.10 ($4.90).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 225 ($3.16) to GBX 215 ($3.02) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 226 ($3.17) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 249 ($3.50) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.51) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.53) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 237.36 ($3.33).

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc is a medical product and technology company. The Company focuses on therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care, continence and critical care and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

