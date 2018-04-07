BTIG Research Begins Coverage on ConvergeOne (NASDAQ:CVON)

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ConvergeOne (NASDAQ:CVON) in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 21st. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CVON. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ConvergeOne in a research report on Monday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on ConvergeOne in a research report on Monday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of CVON stock opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. ConvergeOne has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.83. The stock has a market cap of $2,014.41 and a PE ratio of 23.71.

In other news, Director Richard Katzman bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About ConvergeOne

ConvergeOne Holdings, Inc provides collaboration and technology solutions for large and medium enterprises. It offers cloud solutions, such as C1CX, a collaboration solution spanning unified communications and contact centers with software applications, integration, and professional services; hosted collaboration solutions; and any communications as a service solution.

