Convergys (CVG) Holdings Lifted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Convergys (NYSE:CVG) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,341 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.42% of Convergys worth $9,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVG. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Convergys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Convergys during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Convergys during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Convergys by 27.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Convergys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000.

CVG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Convergys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Convergys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Convergys in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Convergys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Convergys stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,074.24, a PE ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98. Convergys has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66.

Convergys (NYSE:CVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Convergys had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $689.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Convergys will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd. Convergys’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

In related news, CEO Andrea J. Ayers sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $697,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 396,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,212,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Convergys (CVG) Holdings Lifted by Wells Fargo & Company MN” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/convergys-corp-cvg-stake-increased-by-wells-fargo-company-mn-updated-updated.html.

Convergys Company Profile

Convergys Corporation provides customer management services to communications and media, technology, financial services, retail, healthcare, government, travel and hospitality, and other vertical markets worldwide. The company offers solutions across the customer lifecycle, including sales, customer service, technical support, customer retention, and collection, as well as security, compliance, and fraud solutions; and solutions in contact center technology comprising omni-channel interaction, cross-channel integration framework, real-time decisioning engine, robotic process automation, intelligent notification, campaign management, personalized care, personalized selling, agent productivity, and retention solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Convergys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convergys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.