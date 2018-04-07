SunTrust Banks Initiates Coverage on Copart (CPRT)

SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) in a research note released on Thursday, March 22nd, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Group restated a hold rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase increased their target price on shares of Copart from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.86.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $49.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Copart has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,773.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Copart had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $459.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Copart will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $676,516.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,116.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

