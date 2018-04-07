Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Position in Core Laboratories (CLB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Core Laboratories worth $12,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Core Laboratories by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,645,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 567,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,992,000 after acquiring an additional 332,620 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 461,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,555,000 after acquiring an additional 15,404 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 8,844 shares during the period.

Shares of CLB stock opened at $106.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $4,839.52, a PE ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 1.41. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $86.55 and a 1-year high of $121.39.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.92 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 58.25% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLB shares. Piper Jaffray started coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Core Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 target price on Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $116.30 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.18.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

