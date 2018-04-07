CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) by 195.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 59,984 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.08% of CoreCivic worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CXW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,766,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,247,000 after acquiring an additional 95,372 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,140,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,312,000 after purchasing an additional 92,348 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,451,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,669,000 after purchasing an additional 176,175 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,303,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,318,000 after buying an additional 86,301 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,176,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,460,000 after buying an additional 8,108 shares during the period. 79.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CXW traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.73. 822,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,088. The company has a market cap of $2,425.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. CoreCivic has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $440.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.88 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 10.08%. research analysts forecast that CoreCivic will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from CoreCivic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. CoreCivic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of CoreCivic from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CoreCivic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

In other news, Director Mark A. Emkes acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.17 per share, with a total value of $105,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,850.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Company Profile

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, government real estate solutions, and a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis.

