Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Buys Shares of 35,823 Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned about 0.13% of Consol Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CEIX. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Consol Energy in the 4th quarter worth $439,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Consol Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,322,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Consol Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,399,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Consol Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Consol Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

CEIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Consol Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Consol Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of CEIX stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.27 and a PE ratio of 6.52. Consol Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $352.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.75 million. analysts anticipate that Consol Energy Inc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: "Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Buys Shares of 35,823 Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX)" was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily.

Consol Energy Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc, formerly CONSOL Mining Corporation, is engaged in the natural gas exploration and production business. The Company is a producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It holds interest in the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PMC) and related coal assets, terminal operations at the Port of Baltimore.

