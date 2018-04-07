First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Stake Lowered by Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. decreased its position in First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,210 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned approximately 0.21% of First Foundation worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Foundation in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Foundation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of First Foundation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Foundation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Foundation in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

In other First Foundation news, Director Max Briggs sold 5,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $101,378.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,590.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $182,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,791 shares of company stock worth $2,304,202 over the last 90 days. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FFWM opened at $18.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $736.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. First Foundation has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $19.84.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. First Foundation had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $42.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.94 million. analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on FFWM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Foundation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Foundation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

