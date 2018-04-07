Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Purchases 2,334 Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its position in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 8,224,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,445,000 after purchasing an additional 122,881 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 4,114,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,351,000 after acquiring an additional 508,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,049,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,054,000 after purchasing an additional 866,348 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 31.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,439,000 after purchasing an additional 482,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,869,000 after purchasing an additional 27,799 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $42.19 on Friday. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $7,176.11, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Paul J. Jones sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $41,429.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,860.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Tchernavia Rocker sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $66,883.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Goldman Sachs lowered shares of Harley-Davidson to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Longbow Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.44.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/cornerstone-capital-management-holdings-llc-has-1-61-million-holdings-in-harley-davidson-inc-hog-updated.html.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is the parent company for the groups of companies doing business as Harley-Davidson Motor Company (HDMC) and Harley-Davidson Financial Services (HDFS). The Company operates in two segments: the Motorcycles & Related Products (Motorcycles) and the Financial Services. The Motorcycles segment consists of HDMC, which designs, manufactures and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise and related services.

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.