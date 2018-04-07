Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Purchases Shares of 73,991 Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 73,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned 0.12% of Cabot at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 82,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 302.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 279,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,244,000 after acquiring an additional 210,457 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 474.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 420,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,871,000 after acquiring an additional 346,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBT. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cabot to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Loop Capital raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cabot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.29.

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $54.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3,383.32, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cabot Corp has a 52 week low of $50.21 and a 52 week high of $68.63.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.54 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Corp will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The Company operates through four business segments: reinforcement materials, performance chemicals, purification solutions and specialty fluids. Reinforcement materials’ rubber grade carbon blacks are used to enhance the physical properties of the systems and applications in which they are incorporated.

