Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,080 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.49% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $14,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 371,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,188,000 after acquiring an additional 34,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,637,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,415,000 after buying an additional 1,714,971 shares during the last quarter. Ascend Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $486,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 103,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 15,321 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $39,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick acquired 1,600 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $42,016.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,134.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,400 shares of company stock worth $138,944 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,815,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,534. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The stock has a market cap of $2,685.03, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.68.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $164.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.44 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OFC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho set a $26.00 target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.71.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is an office REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

