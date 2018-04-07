COSS 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.17 Million (COSS)

COSS (CURRENCY:COSS) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One COSS token can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00003295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, COSS and EtherDelta. Over the last seven days, COSS has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. COSS has a total market capitalization of $15.02 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of COSS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007052 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002922 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00674555 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014403 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00178372 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036363 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00055135 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About COSS

COSS was first traded on September 20th, 2017. COSS’s total supply is 104,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,047,195 tokens. COSS’s official Twitter account is @cosscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. COSS’s official website is coss.io. The Reddit community for COSS is /r/COSSio.

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money, and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. “

Buying and Selling COSS

COSS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, COSS and EtherDelta. It is not possible to buy COSS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COSS must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COSS using one of the exchanges listed above.

