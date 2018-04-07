Connors Investor Services Inc. Acquires 2,760 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,850 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.7% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 772.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,320,933 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $211,257,000 after purchasing an additional 421,047 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 5,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $183.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $81,409.94, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $150.00 and a 1-year high of $199.88.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total transaction of $977,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,950,158.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $580,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,770.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,859 shares of company stock valued at $19,238,290 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 15th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.39.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

