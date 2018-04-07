Cottage Street Advisors LLC Sells 2,387 Shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC reduced its position in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.8% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. now owns 130,191,960 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,750,246,000 after acquiring an additional 834,854 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Apple by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,449,961 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,241,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845,363 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,393,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,067,559,000 after acquiring an additional 287,027 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,854,159 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,367,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,248,516 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,966,581,000 after acquiring an additional 79,100 shares in the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Daniel J. Riccio sold 17,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.12, for a total value of $2,938,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,194,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip W. Schiller sold 69,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $11,564,692.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Vetr downgraded shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.18 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 16th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.52.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $168.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $140.06 and a fifty-two week high of $183.50. The company has a market capitalization of $876,789.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $88.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.62 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 21.13%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Apple will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Cottage Street Advisors LLC Sells 2,387 Shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/cottage-street-advisors-llc-lowers-stake-in-apple-aapl-updated.html.

About Apple

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

