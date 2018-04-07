Citigroup Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €81.00 Price Target

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been given a €81.00 ($100.00) price target by research analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.05% from the stock’s current price.

1COV has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “buy” rating and set a target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Societe Generale set a €80.00 ($98.77) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS set a €110.00 ($135.80) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Independent Research set a €105.00 ($129.63) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($113.58) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €92.35 ($114.02).

1COV traded down €1.10 ($1.36) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €80.16 ($98.96). 842,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,794. Covestro has a 52-week low of €61.95 ($76.48) and a 52-week high of €96.32 ($118.91).

About Covestro

Covestro Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and sells polymer materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

