Cowen (COWN) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Nomura upgraded Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Cowen has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The firm has a market cap of $405.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.69). Cowen had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Cowen’s revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Cowen announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $23.60 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cowen by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,129,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,062,000 after purchasing an additional 526,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cowen by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,335,000 after purchasing an additional 80,481 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cowen by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,353,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,085,000 after purchasing an additional 55,537 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Cowen by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 568,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,114,000 after purchasing an additional 63,584 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter worth $5,470,000. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, formerly Cowen Group, Inc, is a financial services company. The Company provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, sales and trading, and prime brokerage services. It operates through two segments: alternative investment and broker-dealer. The alternative investment segment includes private equity structures, registered investment companies and listed investment vehicles.

