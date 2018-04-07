NantHealth (NH) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Cowen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. They presently have a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NantHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

Shares of NASDAQ NH opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $328.99, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.33. NantHealth has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $5.47.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.50 million. NantHealth had a negative net margin of 188.81% and a negative return on equity of 54.16%. equities research analysts anticipate that NantHealth will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other NantHealth news, COO Ronald Allen Louks sold 7,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $25,258.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,296.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,745 shares of company stock worth $66,549. 58.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in NantHealth by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in NantHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of NantHealth by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 44,372 shares during the period. 6.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc is a healthcare cloud-based information technology (IT) company. The Company is engaged in converging science and technology through a single integrated clinical platform, to provide actionable health information at the point of care. The Company offers the Genomic Proteomic Spectrometry (GPS) Cancer test, a molecular test and decision support solution that measures the proteins present in the patient’s tumor tissue, combined with whole genomic and transcriptomic sequencing of tumor and normal samples.

