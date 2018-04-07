CPChain (CPC) Hits Market Cap of $21.45 Million

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. In the last week, CPChain has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CPChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0946 or 0.00001354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta. CPChain has a market capitalization of $21.45 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.13 or 0.04379520 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012511 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007096 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015661 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014130 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000050 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 226,715,852 tokens. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team.

According to CryptoCompare, “CapriCoin, or CPC, is a crypto currency based on the X11 algorithm and is both proof of stake and proof of work. The coin has a large premine of 200,000,000 of the total supply of 208,000,000 – 25% is distributed – 50 million is reserved for staisybit and 99 million reserved for inhouse staking… and 1 million reserved for the development team. The proof of stake drops from 2% by 50% increments per year to year 24. The coin has a large premine which looks to be unethical. “

CPChain Token Trading

CPChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta and IDEX. It is not currently possible to purchase CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPChain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.