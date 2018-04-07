Craig Hallum Raises LHC Group (LHCG) Price Target to $80.00

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its price objective boosted by Craig Hallum from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LHCG. Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Stephens set a $74.00 target price on shares of LHC Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.80.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $71.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. LHC Group has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $76.14. The company has a market cap of $1,292.03, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The health services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $292.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that LHC Group will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 14,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $909,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 304,858 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,673,000 after purchasing an additional 60,563 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 254,381 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,581,000 after purchasing an additional 37,241 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 558.3% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,250,000 after purchasing an additional 169,620 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 1,862.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,301,000 after purchasing an additional 175,100 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 371.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,880 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,117,000 after purchasing an additional 117,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company provides post-acute healthcare services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospice agencies, community-based services agencies and long-term acute care hospitals (LTACHs). The Company operates through four segments: home health services, hospice services, community-based services and facility-based services.

