Titan Machinery (TITN) Earns Buy Rating from Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reiterated their buy rating on shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) in a report issued on Thursday, March 29th. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock.

TITN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $19.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

TITN traded down $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $21.00. The company had a trading volume of 196,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,779. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Titan Machinery had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $339.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Titan Machinery news, COO Bryan J. Knutson sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $56,762.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment comprising agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

