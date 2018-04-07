Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Shares of Crawford & Company stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 9,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Crawford & Company has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.20.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crawford & Company had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $298.77 million for the quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/crawford-company-crd-a-stock-rating-lowered-by-thestreet.html.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company (Crawford) is an independent provider of claims management solutions to insurance and self-insured entities. The Company’s Crawford Solution offers claims services, business process outsourcing and consulting services for various product lines, including property and casualty claims management; workers’ compensation claims and medical management, and legal settlement administration.

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.