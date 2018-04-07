Creativecoin Trading Down 23.1% This Week (CRYPTO:CREA)

Creativecoin (CURRENCY:CREA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 5:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Creativecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001604 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Creativecoin has traded down 23.1% against the dollar. Creativecoin has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $1,126.00 worth of Creativecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DNotes (NOTE) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006256 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000130 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00001059 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003716 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006300 BTC.

Creativecoin Profile

Creativecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Creativecoin’s total supply is 13,897,535 coins. Creativecoin’s official Twitter account is @Creative_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creativecoin is /r/Creativechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creativecoin’s official website is www.creativechain.org.

Buying and Selling Creativecoin

Creativecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is not presently possible to buy Creativecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creativecoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creativecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

