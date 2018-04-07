USG (NYSE:USG) Given Hold Rating at Credit Suisse Group

USG (NYSE:USG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, March 29th.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on USG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on USG from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of USG in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Nomura lifted their price objective on USG from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on USG from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. USG has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of USG stock opened at $40.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $5,687.40, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12. USG has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $41.18.

USG (NYSE:USG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. USG had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that USG will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

USG announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of USG by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of USG by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 36,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of USG by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in USG by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 77,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in USG by 2.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 190,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/credit-suisse-group-reiterates-hold-rating-for-usg-usg-updated.html.

USG Company Profile

USG Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a manufacturer and distributor of building materials. The Company’s segments include Gypsum, Ceilings and USG Boral Building Products (UBBP). It produces a range of products for use in new residential, new nonresidential, and residential and nonresidential repair and remodel construction, as well as products used in certain industrial processes.

Receive News & Ratings for USG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.