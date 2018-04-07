Credit Suisse Group Trims Inmarsat (ISAT) Target Price to GBX 610

Inmarsat (LON:ISAT) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 810 ($11.37) to GBX 610 ($8.56) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Inmarsat from GBX 850 ($11.93) to GBX 575 ($8.07) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Inmarsat from GBX 530 ($7.44) to GBX 430 ($6.04) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Inmarsat from GBX 560 ($7.86) to GBX 420 ($5.90) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Inmarsat from GBX 825 ($11.58) to GBX 725 ($10.18) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.76) price objective on shares of Inmarsat in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 580.28 ($8.15).

Shares of ISAT opened at GBX 355.90 ($5.00) on Wednesday. Inmarsat has a 12-month low of GBX 381.20 ($5.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 865 ($12.14).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th.

In other news, insider Tony Bates sold 13,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 349 ($4.90), for a total transaction of £47,757.16 ($67,037.00).

Inmarsat Company Profile

Inmarsat plc is a United Kingdom-based provider of global mobile satellite communications services. The Company’s segments include Maritime, Government, Enterprise, Aviation and Central Services. The Maritime segment focuses on commercial maritime services across the world. The Maritime segment includes the provision of broadband data and safety communications for all vessel sizes.

