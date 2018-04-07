Crescent Point Energy Co. (CPG) Position Raised by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy Co. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 62,500 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd owned 0.05% of Crescent Point Energy worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,418,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,220 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 6.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,360,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,003,000 after acquiring an additional 602,814 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,553,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,114,000 after acquiring an additional 247,397 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,622,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,015,000 after acquiring an additional 84,134 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,551,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,114 shares during the period. 40.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CPG shares. UBS lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.25 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.69.

Crescent Point Energy stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.17. 1,642,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Crescent Point Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,695.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 1.51.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $721.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.70 million. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Utah.

