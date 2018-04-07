Crest Nicholson’s (LON:CRST) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) in a research note released on Thursday, March 22nd.

CRST has been the subject of several other reports. Beaufort Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 580 ($8.14) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Group restated a buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 593 ($8.32) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Peel Hunt dropped their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 680 ($9.55) to GBX 675 ($9.48) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.72) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 610.50 ($8.57).

Shares of CRST stock opened at GBX 479.60 ($6.73) on Thursday. Crest Nicholson has a 52 week low of GBX 466.81 ($6.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 648.50 ($9.10).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a GBX 21.80 ($0.31) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $11.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th.

In related news, insider Robert Allen bought 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 507 ($7.12) per share, for a total transaction of £19,773 ($27,755.47). Also, insider Stephen Stone sold 232,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 475 ($6.67), for a total transaction of £1,106,222.75 ($1,552,811.27).

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based residential developer operating in the Southern half of England. The Company’s product range varies from homes for first time buyers to large family homes, and includes a mixture of houses, apartments and supporting commercial premises as part of its developments.

