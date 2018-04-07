CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $53.70 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.95.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,771,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,012.61, a P/E ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 3.56. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $61.24.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, insider Tyler Dylan-Hyde sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $1,849,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,468.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 19,858 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 34,178 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Finally, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $704,000. 26.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, which targets sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia with an ex vivo approach whereby cells are harvested from a patient, treated with a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutic and reintroduced into the patient.

