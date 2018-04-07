51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

51job (NASDAQ: JOBS) is one of 4 public companies in the “Employment agencies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare 51job to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.8% of 51job shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of shares of all “Employment agencies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of shares of all “Employment agencies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for 51job and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 51job 0 0 2 0 3.00 51job Competitors 8 60 51 7 2.45

51job presently has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential downside of 31.34%. As a group, “Employment agencies” companies have a potential downside of 18.40%. Given 51job’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 51job has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 51job and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 51job $437.82 million $57.15 million 41.42 51job Competitors $1.08 billion $47.60 million 29.07

51job’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than 51job. 51job is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares 51job and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 51job 13.05% 15.72% 9.76% 51job Competitors 4.09% 12.36% 6.86%

Risk and Volatility

51job has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, 51job’s peers have a beta of 0.96, indicating that their average stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

51job beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About 51job

51job, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is a provider of integrated human resource services in China. The Company focuses on online recruitment advertising. The Company operates over three Websites, including www.51job.com, www.yingjiesheng.com and www.51jingying.com, which are utilized by a base of corporate employers, reach an audience of job seekers and aggregate job information from over 100 cities across China. The Company provides a range of human resource services in the categories, such as recruitment advertising services, including online recruitment services provided by its Websites, and other human resource related services, including business process outsourcing, training, campus recruitment, professional assessment tools, salary and other human resource related surveys, human resource conferences and executive search services.

