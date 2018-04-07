Head-To-Head Comparison: Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) & The Competition

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE: CHT) is one of 20 public companies in the “Radiotelephone communication” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Chunghwa Telecom to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.0% of Chunghwa Telecom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of shares of all “Radiotelephone communication” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Chunghwa Telecom shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of shares of all “Radiotelephone communication” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Chunghwa Telecom and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chunghwa Telecom 17.08% 10.57% 8.68% Chunghwa Telecom Competitors 2.30% -19.53% 2.56%

Risk & Volatility

Chunghwa Telecom has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chunghwa Telecom’s peers have a beta of 1.63, suggesting that their average share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Chunghwa Telecom pays an annual dividend of $1.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Chunghwa Telecom pays out 78.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Radiotelephone communication” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.0% and pay out 78.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Chunghwa Telecom and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chunghwa Telecom 0 0 0 0 N/A Chunghwa Telecom Competitors 181 521 737 24 2.41

As a group, “Radiotelephone communication” companies have a potential upside of 50.03%. Given Chunghwa Telecom’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chunghwa Telecom has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chunghwa Telecom and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chunghwa Telecom $7.48 billion $1.28 billion 23.52 Chunghwa Telecom Competitors $14.86 billion $323.82 million 35.24

Chunghwa Telecom’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Chunghwa Telecom. Chunghwa Telecom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Chunghwa Telecom peers beat Chunghwa Telecom on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunication and information related services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Fixed Communications, Mobile Communications, Internet, International Fixed Communications, and Others. The company was founded on June 15, 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.