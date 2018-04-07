Financial Analysis: Vivendi (VIVHY) & Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY)

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS: DTEGY) and Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Deutsche Telekom and Vivendi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Telekom -0.27% 10.75% 2.91% Vivendi 10.13% 7.41% 4.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Deutsche Telekom and Vivendi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Telekom 0 3 4 1 2.75 Vivendi 0 1 1 0 2.50

Deutsche Telekom currently has a consensus price target of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 233.74%. Given Deutsche Telekom’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Deutsche Telekom is more favorable than Vivendi.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Deutsche Telekom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Vivendi shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Deutsche Telekom has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivendi has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Deutsche Telekom and Vivendi’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Telekom $80.91 billion 0.95 $2.96 billion $0.99 16.65 Vivendi $14.13 billion 2.39 $1.39 billion $1.15 22.67

Deutsche Telekom has higher revenue and earnings than Vivendi. Deutsche Telekom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vivendi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Deutsche Telekom pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Vivendi pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Deutsche Telekom pays out 65.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vivendi pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Deutsche Telekom beats Vivendi on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG provides information technology (IT) and telecommunications services. The Company’s operating segments include Germany, consisting of fixed-network and mobile activities in Germany; United States, which consists of mobile activities in the United States market; Europe, consisting of fixed-network and mobile operations of the national companies in various European countries, such as Greece, Romania, Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic, Croatia, the Netherlands and Austria; Systems Solutions, which operates information and communication technology (ICT) systems for multinational corporations and public sector institutions, and Group Headquarters & Group Services, which consists of the operations of service headquarters and various other subsidiaries of the Company. The Company’s fixed-network business includes voice and data communications activities based on fixed-network and broadband technology, and also includes the sale of terminal equipment and other hardware.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SA is a France-based company engaged in media and content businesses. It operates businesses throughout the media value chain, from talent discovery to the creation, production and distribution of content. It operates through several segments. Its Universal Music Group segment is engaged in the sale of recorded music, exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising. The Canal+ Group segment is engaged in publishing and distribution of pay-television channels. Gameloft segment offers the creation and publishing of downloadable video games. Vivendi Village segment offers MyBestPro, Watchever, Radionomy, the venues L’Olympia and Theatre de L’Euvre and CanalOlympia in Africa, and Olympia Production. New Initiatives segment operates Dailymotion, Vivendi Content, Canal Factory and Group Vivendi Africa. Its Corporate segment is engaged in providing central services.

