Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) and NeoGenomics (NEO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS: IKTSY) and NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Intertek Group has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoGenomics has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Intertek Group pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. NeoGenomics does not pay a dividend. Intertek Group pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Intertek Group and NeoGenomics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intertek Group 0 0 0 0 N/A NeoGenomics 0 2 5 0 2.71

NeoGenomics has a consensus target price of $17.29, suggesting a potential upside of 113.14%. Given NeoGenomics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NeoGenomics is more favorable than Intertek Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intertek Group and NeoGenomics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intertek Group $3.57 billion 2.98 $370.29 million $2.47 26.66 NeoGenomics $258.61 million 2.52 -$840,000.00 $0.06 135.17

Intertek Group has higher revenue and earnings than NeoGenomics. Intertek Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeoGenomics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Intertek Group and NeoGenomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intertek Group N/A N/A N/A NeoGenomics -1.37% 4.34% 2.15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Intertek Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of NeoGenomics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of NeoGenomics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NeoGenomics beats Intertek Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group Plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, and inspection and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification services. This segment serves a range of industries including textiles, footwear, toys, hard lines, home appliances, consumer electronics, information and communication technology, automotive, aerospace, lighting, building products, industrial and renewable energy products, food and hospitality, healthcare and beauty, and pharmaceuticals. The Trade segment provides cargo inspection, analytical assessment, calibration, and related research and technical services to the petroleum and biofuels industries; inspection services to governments and regulatory bodies to support trade activities; and analytical and testing services to agricultural trading companies and growers. The Resources segment offers technical inspection, asset integrity management, analytical testing, and ongoing training services for oil, gas, nuclear, and power industries. This segment also provides a range of ATIC solutions to the mining and minerals exploration industries covering the resource supply chain. The company also offers cyber security services for products, equipment, and networks across various industries. Intertek Group Plc was founded in 1885 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc. is an operator of a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories. The Company operates in Laboratory Testing Segment. This segment delivers testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, other clinicians and researchers. It has laboratory locations in Ft. Myers and Tampa, Florida; Aliso Viejo, Fresno, Irvine, and West Sacramento, California; Houston, Texas and Nashville, and Tennessee. It offers testing services, which include Cytogenetics, Fluorescence In-Situ Hybridization (FISH), Flow cytometry, Immunohistochemistry (IHC), Molecular testing and Pathology consultation. Its Pharma Services and Clinical Trials group provides testing services in support of its pharmaceutical clients’ oncology programs from discovery to commercialization. It helps its customers develop a biomarker hypothesis by recommending an optimal platform for molecular screening and backing its discovery tools with the informatics to capture meaningful data.

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.