Head to Head Analysis: Shentel (SHEN) and The Competition

Shentel (NASDAQ: SHEN) is one of 73 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Shentel to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Shentel pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Shentel pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.0% and pay out 72.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Shentel lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Shentel and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shentel 10.87% 4.16% 0.90% Shentel Competitors -12.86% -11.71% -1.52%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shentel and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Shentel $611.99 million $66.39 million 143.46 Shentel Competitors $17.39 billion $2.01 billion 17.98

Shentel’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Shentel. Shentel is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Shentel has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shentel’s competitors have a beta of 0.59, suggesting that their average stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Shentel and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shentel 0 0 1 0 3.00 Shentel Competitors 603 1852 1934 97 2.34

Shentel presently has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.05%. As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 70.42%. Given Shentel’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Shentel has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.0% of Shentel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Shentel shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Shentel beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Shentel Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers in central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio. It offers integrated voice, video, and data communications services. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 192 cell site towers built on leased land and owned land; and leases space on towers to third party wireless service providers. The Cable segment offers video, Internet, and voice services in Virginia, West Virginia, and western Maryland; and leases fiber optic facilities. The Wireline segment provides regulated and unregulated voice services, DSL Internet access, and long distance access services in Shenandoah County, as well as portions of Rockingham, Frederick, Warren, and Augusta counties in Virginia; video services in portions of Shenandoah County; and leases fiber optic facilities in the northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, northern Virginia, and adjacent areas along the Interstate 81 corridor. The company offers its products and services under the Sprint and Shentel brands. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Edinburg, Virginia.

