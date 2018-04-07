China Automotive Systems (CAAS) and Its Competitors Financial Review

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ: CAAS) is one of 45 public companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare China Automotive Systems to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares China Automotive Systems and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Automotive Systems -3.87% 6.21% 3.00% China Automotive Systems Competitors 2.32% 23.71% 5.98%

Risk and Volatility

China Automotive Systems has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Automotive Systems’ peers have a beta of 1.35, meaning that their average share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for China Automotive Systems and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Automotive Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A China Automotive Systems Competitors 255 1246 1816 80 2.51

As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 10.56%. Given China Automotive Systems’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe China Automotive Systems has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.6% of China Automotive Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 62.2% of China Automotive Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Automotive Systems and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio China Automotive Systems $499.06 million -$19.35 million 6.80 China Automotive Systems Competitors $7.88 billion $494.29 million 13.25

China Automotive Systems’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than China Automotive Systems. China Automotive Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

China Automotive Systems peers beat China Automotive Systems on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts. The company is also involved in the marketing of automotive parts in North America, as well as the provision of after sales, and research and development support services. In addition, it imports and sells automotive parts in Brazil. The company primarily sells its products to the original equipment manufacturing customers. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jing Zhou, the People's Republic of China.

