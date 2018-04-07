Reviewing SunOpta (STKL) and Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT) and SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Freshpet has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunOpta has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Freshpet and SunOpta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freshpet -2.73% -3.85% -3.27% SunOpta -10.57% -3.73% -1.13%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Freshpet and SunOpta’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freshpet $156.38 million 4.06 -$4.26 million ($0.12) -150.42 SunOpta $1.28 billion 0.49 -$135.32 million ($0.14) -51.79

Freshpet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SunOpta. Freshpet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SunOpta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Freshpet and SunOpta, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freshpet 0 4 3 0 2.43 SunOpta 0 0 2 0 3.00

Freshpet currently has a consensus target price of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 8.96%. SunOpta has a consensus target price of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 20.69%. Given SunOpta’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SunOpta is more favorable than Freshpet.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.4% of Freshpet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.4% of SunOpta shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Freshpet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of SunOpta shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc. manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online. Freshpet, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

SunOpta Company Profile

Sunopta Inc is a Canada-based company, which operates businesses focused on a healthy products portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Global Ingredients and Consumer Products. The Global Ingredients segment aggregates its North American and international raw material sourcing and supply operating segments focused on the procurement, processing and sale of specialty and organic grains, seeds, fruits, grain- and cocoa-based ingredients, and other commodities. The Consumer Products segment provides healthy and organic food products that are consumer-packaged to retailers, foodservice distributors and food manufacturers with a range of branded and private label products. It is focused on sourcing non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients, and manufacturing healthy food and beverage products. It manufactures packaged products focused on the healthy beverage, healthy fruit and healthy snack categories.

