Analyzing Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) and Its Rivals

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ: IRDM) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Iridium Communications to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Iridium Communications and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Iridium Communications $448.05 million $233.85 million 16.71 Iridium Communications Competitors $292.19 million $31.70 million 2.86

Iridium Communications has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Iridium Communications is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Iridium Communications has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iridium Communications’ peers have a beta of 0.46, indicating that their average stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Iridium Communications and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iridium Communications 52.19% 7.21% 2.82% Iridium Communications Competitors -25.39% -19.57% -4.18%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

100.0% of Iridium Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.4% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Iridium Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Iridium Communications and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iridium Communications 0 1 1 0 2.50 Iridium Communications Competitors 50 241 439 24 2.58

Iridium Communications currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.11%. As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 33.26%. Given Iridium Communications’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Iridium Communications has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Iridium Communications beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc. provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of things (IoT) services. It also provides other services, such as inbound connections from the public switched telephone network, short message, subscriber identity module, activation, customer reactivation, and other peripheral services. In addition, the company offers voice and data solutions comprising personnel tracking devices; asset tracking devices for equipment, vehicles, and aircrafts; beyond-line-of-sight aircraft communications applications; submarine communications applications; specialized communications solutions for high-value individuals; mobile communications and data devices for the military and intelligence community, such as secure satellite handsets, as well as netted voice, messaging, and paging services; and maintenance services for the department of defense's dedicated gateway. Further, it provides satellite handsets, personal connectivity devices, voice and data modems, broadband data devices, and IoT data devices; various accessories for its devices that include batteries, holsters, earbud headphones, portable auxiliary antennas, antenna adaptors, USB data cables, charging units, and others; and engineering and support services. Iridium Communications Inc. sells its products and services to commercial end users through a wholesale distribution network that include service providers, and value-added resellers and manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Iridium Holdings LLC and changed its name to Iridium Communications Inc. in September 2009. Iridium Communications Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

