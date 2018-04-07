Critical Comparison: Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares (LGF.A) & Lionsgate (LGF.B)

Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares (NYSE: LGF.A) and Lionsgate (NYSE:LGF.B) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares and Lionsgate, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares 0 5 10 0 2.67 Lionsgate 0 2 4 0 2.67

Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares presently has a consensus price target of $34.77, indicating a potential upside of 23.73%. Lionsgate has a consensus price target of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.86%. Given Lionsgate’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lionsgate is more favorable than Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares and Lionsgate’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares $3.20 billion 1.85 $14.80 million $0.09 312.22 Lionsgate $3.20 billion 1.06 $14.80 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares and Lionsgate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares 10.22% 9.08% 2.88% Lionsgate 10.22% 9.59% 2.85%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.2% of Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of Lionsgate shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Lionsgate pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares pays out 400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk and Volatility

Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lionsgate has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lionsgate beats Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

