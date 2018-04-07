Head to Head Survey: Ryanair (RYAAY) vs. Cathay Pacific (OTCMKTS:CPCAY)

Ryanair (NASDAQ: RYAAY) and Cathay Pacific (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.4% of Ryanair shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ryanair and Cathay Pacific’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryanair $7.30 billion 3.95 $1.44 billion $5.74 21.30 Cathay Pacific $12.48 billion 0.54 -$161.52 million ($0.09) -94.67

Ryanair has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cathay Pacific. Cathay Pacific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ryanair, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ryanair and Cathay Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryanair 20.99% 32.17% 12.41% Cathay Pacific N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ryanair and Cathay Pacific, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryanair 1 2 2 0 2.20 Cathay Pacific 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ryanair currently has a consensus target price of $96.00, indicating a potential downside of 21.48%. Given Ryanair’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ryanair is more favorable than Cathay Pacific.

Dividends

Cathay Pacific pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Ryanair does not pay a dividend. Cathay Pacific pays out -66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Ryanair has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cathay Pacific has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ryanair beats Cathay Pacific on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc (Ryanair Holdings) is a holding company for Ryanair Limited (Ryanair). Ryanair operates an ultra-low fare, scheduled-passenger airline serving short-haul, point-to-point routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Morocco and Israel. Ryanair provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food and merchandise. Ryanair markets accommodation services and travel insurance through its Website. It provides hotel and accommodation services. Ryanair provides its own aircraft and passenger handling and ticketing services at Dublin Airport. As of June 30, 2016, Ryanair had a principal fleet of over 350 Boeing 737-800 aircraft and offered over 2,000 scheduled short-haul flights per day serving approximately 200 airports throughout Europe.

Cathay Pacific Company Profile

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Airline Business and Non-Airline Business. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also offers airline catering, ground handling, aircraft ramp handling, aircraft engineering, property investment, financial, computer network for interchange of air cargo related information, information processing, laundry and dry cleaning, and food processing and catering services, as well as provides travel reward programs. In addition, the company operates as a travel tour operator, and as an aircraft acquisition and leasing facilitator; and operates cargo terminals. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of 202 aircraft serving 181 destinations in 43 countries and territories. The company has strategic agreements with Air New Zealand. Cathay Pacific Airways Limited was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Lantau, Hong Kong.

