Head to Head Survey: Federal Signal (FSS) vs. Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC)

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE: MIC) and Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Macquarie Infrastructure and Federal Signal’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macquarie Infrastructure $1.81 billion 1.79 $451.20 million $2.56 15.00 Federal Signal $898.50 million 1.50 $61.60 million $0.85 26.44

Macquarie Infrastructure has higher revenue and earnings than Federal Signal. Macquarie Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federal Signal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Macquarie Infrastructure and Federal Signal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Macquarie Infrastructure 1 4 1 0 2.00 Federal Signal 0 1 2 0 2.67

Macquarie Infrastructure presently has a consensus target price of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.48%. Federal Signal has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.99%. Given Macquarie Infrastructure’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Macquarie Infrastructure is more favorable than Federal Signal.

Dividends

Macquarie Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $5.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.0%. Federal Signal pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Macquarie Infrastructure pays out 225.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Federal Signal pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Macquarie Infrastructure has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Macquarie Infrastructure is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.3% of Macquarie Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of Federal Signal shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Macquarie Infrastructure shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Federal Signal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Macquarie Infrastructure and Federal Signal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macquarie Infrastructure 24.86% 4.83% 1.95% Federal Signal 6.86% 12.07% 5.62%

Risk & Volatility

Macquarie Infrastructure has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Signal has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Macquarie Infrastructure beats Federal Signal on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through four segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP), and MIC Hawaii. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and animal oils through a network of 19 marine terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada. This segment also provides environmental emergency response, industrial, and waste transportation and disposal services. The Atlantic Aviation segment offers fuel delivery, de-icing, aircraft parking, and hangar rental services to owners/operators of jet aircraft, as well as for commercial, military, freight, and government aviation customers. The CP segment generates electricity through wind, solar, and gas-fired facilities. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had interests in 7 solar power generating facilities with an aggregate generating capacity of 142 megawatts (MW) located in Arizona, California, Texas, Minnesota, and Utah; 2 wind power generating facilities with an aggregate generating capacity of 203 MW situated in Idaho and New Mexico; and gas-fired facility with a generating capacity of 512 MW located in Bayonne, New Jersey. The MIC Hawaii segment processes, distributes, and sells synthetic and renewable natural gas; and distributes and sells liquefied natural gas and petroleum gas to residential, commercial, hospitality, military, and wholesale customers, as well as to the public sector in Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Kauai, Molokai, and Lanai. This segment's products are used in various commercial and residential applications, such as water heating, drying, cooking, power generation, and other uses, as well as for use in specialty vehicles. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in New York, New York.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group. The Environmental Solutions Group segment offers a range of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner and vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment under the Elgin, Vactor, Guzzler, Westech, and Jetstream brand names. Is also manufactures dump truck bodies and trailers for maintenance and infrastructure end-markets under the Ox Bodies, Crysteel, J-Craft, Duraclass, Rugby, and Travis brand names. In addition, this segment engages in the sale of parts, service and repair, equipment rental, and training activities under the FS Solutions brand. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment provides systems and products for campus and community alerting, emergency vehicles, first responder interoperable communications, and industrial communications, as well as command and municipal networked security. Its products include vehicle lightbars and sirens, public warning sirens, general alarm systems, public address systems, and public safety software. This segment sells its products under the Federal Signal, Federal Signal VAMA, and Victor brand names. The company sells its products through wholesaler, distributor, independent manufacturer representative, original equipment manufacturer, and direct sales force, as well as independent foreign distributor. Federal Signal Corporation was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.

