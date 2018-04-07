Critical Analysis: FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) & Airbus (EADSY)

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ: FLIR) and Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares FLIR Systems and Airbus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FLIR Systems 5.96% 14.54% 9.63% Airbus 4.27% 29.15% 2.55%

Volatility & Risk

FLIR Systems has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airbus has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FLIR Systems and Airbus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FLIR Systems $1.80 billion 3.87 $107.22 million $1.88 26.70 Airbus $75.42 billion 1.18 $3.25 billion $1.04 27.68

Airbus has higher revenue and earnings than FLIR Systems. FLIR Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Airbus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

FLIR Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Airbus pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. FLIR Systems pays out 34.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Airbus pays out 26.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for FLIR Systems and Airbus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FLIR Systems 0 2 3 1 2.83 Airbus 0 1 0 0 2.00

FLIR Systems presently has a consensus target price of $51.17, suggesting a potential upside of 1.95%. Given FLIR Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FLIR Systems is more favorable than Airbus.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.9% of FLIR Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Airbus shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of FLIR Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FLIR Systems beats Airbus on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection. The Surveillance segment provides enhanced imaging and recognition solutions for various military, law enforcement, public safety, and other government customers for the protection of borders, troops, and public welfare. This segment also develops hand-held and weapon-mounted thermal imaging systems. The Instruments segment offer devices that image, measure, and assess thermal energy, gases, electricity, and other environmental elements for industrial, commercial, and scientific applications. The Security segment develops and manufactures cameras and video recording systems for use in commercial, critical infrastructure, and home monitoring applications. The OEM & Emerging Markets segment provides thermal and visible-spectrum imaging camera cores and components that are utilized by third parties to create thermal, industrial, and other types of imaging systems. The segment also develops and manufactures intelligent traffic systems; imaging solutions for the smartphone and mobile devices market; and thermal imaging solutions for commercial-use unmanned aerial systems. The Maritime segment develops and manufactures electronics and imaging instruments for the recreational and commercial maritime market under the FLIR and Raymarine brands. The Detection segment offers sensors, instruments, and integrated platform solutions for the detection, identification, and suppression of chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives threats for military force protection, homeland security, first responders, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE, through its subsidiaries, provides aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services. The Airbus Helicopters segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells civil and military helicopters; and offers helicopter related services for tactical transport and naval applications. The Airbus Defence and Space segment designs, develops, delivers, and supports military aircraft, such as combat, mission, transport, and tanker aircraft, as well as offers unmanned aerial systems and their associated services; civil and defence space systems for telecommunications, earth observations, navigation, science, and orbital systems; missile systems; and space launcher systems, as well as provides services around data processing from platforms, secure communication, and cyber security. The company was formerly known as Airbus Group SE and changed its name to Airbus SE in April 2017. Airbus SE was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.