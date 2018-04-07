Critical Contrast: JD.com (JD) and Sally Beauty (SBH)

Sally Beauty (NYSE: SBH) and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Sally Beauty and JD.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sally Beauty 1 9 2 0 2.08 JD.com 0 3 11 0 2.79

Sally Beauty currently has a consensus price target of $17.44, indicating a potential upside of 8.42%. JD.com has a consensus price target of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.90%. Given JD.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe JD.com is more favorable than Sally Beauty.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sally Beauty and JD.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sally Beauty $3.94 billion 0.51 $215.07 million $1.80 8.94 JD.com $55.69 billion 1.00 -$23.39 million $0.01 3,923.00

Sally Beauty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JD.com. Sally Beauty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JD.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sally Beauty and JD.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sally Beauty 6.17% -72.22% 11.82% JD.com -0.05% 2.38% 0.63%

Volatility and Risk

Sally Beauty has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JD.com has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.6% of JD.com shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sally Beauty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of JD.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

JD.com beats Sally Beauty on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals. This segment also provides products under third-party brands, such as OPI, China Glaze, Wella, Clairol, Conair, and Hot Shot Tools, as well as exclusive-label merchandise. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 3,763 company-operated retail stores with 2,883 stores in the United States, including Puerto Rico; and 880 company-operated stores located in Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Chile, and Peru under the Sally Beauty banner, as well as 19 franchised stores in the United Kingdom, Belgium, and certain other European countries. The Beauty Systems Group segment offers professional beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools directly to salons and salon professionals through its sales force, as well as through company-operated and franchised stores. This segment also sells products under third-party brands, such as Paul Mitchell, Wella, Schwarzkopf, Kenra, Goldwell, Joico, and Aquage. This segment had 1,200 company-operated stores with 1,099 located in the United States, including Puerto Rico; and 101 retail stores located in Canada under the CosmoProf banner in the United States and Canada, as well as 168 franchised stores under the Armstrong McCall name in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company also distributes its products through full-service/exclusive distribution, open-line distribution, and direct and mega-salon stores. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Denton, Texas.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. It sells mobile handsets, consumer electronics products, and auto parts and accessories; home appliances; and general merchandise products directly to customers through its Website jd.com and mobile applications. The company also provides an online marketplace for third-party sellers to sell products to customers through its Website jd.com and mobile applications. In addition, it offers value-added fulfillment services comprising warehousing and delivery, and transaction processing and billing services to third-party sellers; online marketing services for suppliers and sellers; various financial products and services, including supply chain financing and microcredit, consumer financing, online payment, and others to suppliers and third-party sellers; and online-to-offline solutions for customers and offline retailers. As of April 25, 2017, the company operated 7 fulfillment centers and 256 warehouses, and total 6,906 delivery stations and pickup stations in 2,655 counties and districts across the People's Republic of China. JD.com, Inc. has a strategic cooperation agreement with Qihoo 360 Technology Co. Ltd. to jointly build a full-scene smart marketing platform for the company; and a strategic collaboration agreement with Hydoo International Holding Limited. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

