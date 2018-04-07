Comparing K12 (NYSE:LRN) and Rent-A-Center (RCII)

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ: RCII) and K12 (NYSE:LRN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Rent-A-Center and K12, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rent-A-Center 2 3 0 0 1.60 K12 0 0 1 0 3.00

Rent-A-Center currently has a consensus price target of $8.80, indicating a potential downside of 7.56%. K12 has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.63%. Given K12’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe K12 is more favorable than Rent-A-Center.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rent-A-Center and K12’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rent-A-Center $2.70 billion 0.19 $6.65 million ($0.54) -17.63 K12 $888.52 million 0.67 $450,000.00 $0.45 32.04

Rent-A-Center has higher revenue and earnings than K12. Rent-A-Center is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than K12, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rent-A-Center and K12’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rent-A-Center 0.25% -11.30% -1.97% K12 0.89% 4.39% 3.38%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.7% of K12 shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Rent-A-Center shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of K12 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Rent-A-Center pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. K12 does not pay a dividend. Rent-A-Center pays out -14.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Rent-A-Center has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, K12 has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

K12 beats Rent-A-Center on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements. The company also provides merchandise on an installment sales basis; and offers the rent-to-own transaction to consumers who do not qualify for financing from the traditional retailer through kiosks within retailer's locations. It operates retail installment sales stores under the Get It Now and Home Choice names; and rent-to-own and franchised rent-to-own stores under the Rent-A-Centre, ColorTyme, and RimTyme names. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated approximately 2,381 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico, including 45 retail installment sales stores; 1,106 Acceptance Now staffed locations in 42 states and Puerto Rico; 125 Acceptance Now Direct locations; and 131 stores in Mexico, as well as franchised 225 rent-to-own stores in 31 states under the Rent-A-Center, ColorTyme, and RimTyme names. Rent-A-Center, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc., a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. It manages virtual and blended public schools. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions; full-time virtual and blended programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners. In addition, it provides FuelEd suite of offerings, such as K12 curriculum, FuelEd online courses, and FuelEd anywhere learning systems; and PEAK, a proprietary software system designed to manage in a single-user interface, multiple, and independent online school-based functions. Further, the company operates online private schools, including The K12 International Academy, the George Washington University Online High School, and the Keystone School. Additionally, it provides access to the online lessons and curriculum through proprietary learning management system; learning kits; student computers; and management, technology, and educational services. The company sells individual online courses directly to families who desire to educate their children outside of the traditional public school system or to supplement their child's existing public school education without the aid of an online teacher. K12 Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

