Critical Review: Amyris (AMRS) & Its Rivals

Amyris (NASDAQ: AMRS) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Amyris to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Amyris and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amyris -53.95% N/A -96.89% Amyris Competitors -11.48% -11.21% -5.31%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.3% of Amyris shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Amyris shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amyris and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Amyris $143.45 million -$77.39 million -2.23 Amyris Competitors $3.36 billion $346.77 million 4.18

Amyris’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Amyris. Amyris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Amyris and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amyris 0 1 2 0 2.67 Amyris Competitors 120 473 736 25 2.49

Amyris currently has a consensus price target of $9.67, suggesting a potential upside of 42.37%. As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 14.91%. Given Amyris’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Amyris is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Amyris has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amyris’ peers have a beta of 0.49, suggesting that their average stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amyris peers beat Amyris on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc. provides various alternatives to a range of petroleum-sourced products worldwide. The company uses its industrial bioscience technology to design microbes primarily yeast, as well as to convert plant-sourced sugars into renewable ingredients. It produces and sells Biofene that converts to squalane, which is used as an emollient in cosmetics and other personal care products; and natural oils and aroma chemicals for the flavors and fragrances market. The company also provides renewable solvents, polymers, and lubricants for industrial markets; Biofene ingredients for nutraceuticals and vitamins market; and renewable fuels for transportation fuels markets. It has a collaboration partnership with Total S.A. to produce and commercialize Biofene-based diesel and jet fuels. The company was formerly known as Amyris Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Amyris, Inc. in June 2010. Amyris, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.