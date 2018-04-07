Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) & Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (ESES) Head-To-Head Comparison

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (NASDAQ: ESES) and Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forum Energy Technologies has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eco-Stim Energy Solutions and Forum Energy Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eco-Stim Energy Solutions -61.22% -35.19% -22.07% Forum Energy Technologies -6.99% -2.98% -1.95%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.4% of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Forum Energy Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.8% of Forum Energy Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eco-Stim Energy Solutions and Forum Energy Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eco-Stim Energy Solutions $44.02 million 1.69 -$26.94 million ($0.26) -3.84 Forum Energy Technologies $818.60 million 1.47 -$59.40 million ($0.38) -29.08

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Forum Energy Technologies. Forum Energy Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Eco-Stim Energy Solutions and Forum Energy Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eco-Stim Energy Solutions 0 0 5 0 3.00 Forum Energy Technologies 0 12 3 0 2.20

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $2.36, suggesting a potential upside of 136.47%. Forum Energy Technologies has a consensus target price of $15.77, suggesting a potential upside of 42.71%. Given Eco-Stim Energy Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eco-Stim Energy Solutions is more favorable than Forum Energy Technologies.

Summary

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions beats Forum Energy Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eco-Stim Energy Solutions

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc. provides oilfield services in the United States and Argentina. The company offers pressure pumping, coiled tubing, and field management services to the upstream oil and gas industry. Its customers consist primarily of international oil and gas exploration and production companies, including national oil companies, local privately-held exploration and production companies, and other service companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications. This segment offers drilling technologies consisting of capital equipment and a line of products consumed in the drilling; and subsea technologies, including robotic vehicles and other capital equipment, specialty components and tools, complementary subsea technical services and rental items, and products used in pipeline infrastructure. The Completions segment provides products and related services to the well construction, completion, stimulation, and intervention markets. This segment offers downhole technologies comprising cementing and casing tools, completion products, and a range of downhole cable protection solutions; and stimulation and intervention technologies, including pumps and well stimulation consumable products, and related recertification and refurbishment services. The Production & Infrastructure segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related equipment and services to the production and infrastructure markets. This segment supplies production equipment, including well site production and process equipment; and a range of industrial and process valves. The company was formerly known as Forum Oilfield Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. in August 2010. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco-Stim Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.